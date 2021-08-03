Baraboo School Board rejects recommendation to require masks this fall
Students in the Baraboo School District don’t need to wear masks in school this fall — yet — after a motion to adopt a mask mandate failed Monday on a 3-3 vote. In a special meeting, the school board — missing one member, Vice President Mike Kohlman — rejected recommendations from its own administrative team and medical professionals brought in by new Superintendent Rainey Briggs to advise the board as the 2021-22 school year approaches and the coronavirus pandemic continues.www.wiscnews.com
Comments / 0