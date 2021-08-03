Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Baraboo School Board rejects recommendation to require masks this fall

By Susan Endres
Wiscnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in the Baraboo School District don’t need to wear masks in school this fall — yet — after a motion to adopt a mask mandate failed Monday on a 3-3 vote. In a special meeting, the school board — missing one member, Vice President Mike Kohlman — rejected recommendations from its own administrative team and medical professionals brought in by new Superintendent Rainey Briggs to advise the board as the 2021-22 school year approaches and the coronavirus pandemic continues.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Wisconsin#Child Health#Mental Health#On Children#Public Health#Baraboo School Board#Cdc#Facebook#Baraboo High School#Uw Health#Covid
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
Ohio StateCBS News

Two House special elections in Ohio highlight divisions in both parties

Two contentious special election primaries in Ohio for open congressional seats wrapped up on Tuesday night. Both highlighted the divisiveness and rancor within the Democratic and Republican Parties ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The Associated Press projected Mike Carey, who was backed by former President Trump, won the GOP...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy