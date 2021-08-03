Cancel
Sullivan County, IN

New York: Anaplasmosis cases up in Sullivan County

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials in Sullivan County, in the southern part of New York State bordering Pennsylvania, are reporting an increase in the tick-borne disease, anaplasmosis. “While Lyme Disease remains the prevalent tick-transmitted disease in the County, we are seeing a dramatic rise in the number of cases of anaplasmosis, another tick-borne illness,” notes Public Health Director Nancy McGraw. “In all of 2019, Sullivan County had 653 cases of Lyme and 32 cases of anaplasmosis. In the first half of 2021, there have already been 322 cases of Lyme and 32 cases of anaplasmosis.”

