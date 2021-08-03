Cancel
UA re-evaluating how the school semester will begin

By Emma Gibson
azpm.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arizona updated its masking policy last week to "strongly encourage" people to wear face coverings indoors or in group settings while on its campuses, following the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's recent masking guidance. Before the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the university was planning on...

news.azpm.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Arizona#Ua Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pitt County, NCWITN

Pitt County Schools wait to make decision on mask guidelines for upcoming semester

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Education did not enact a mask mandate for the upcoming school year at a board meeting Wednesday morning. Board members did not take action at the school board meeting, which means there is currently no mask mandate in place for the upcoming year. Board members say they would like to review guidance from state health officials and the CDC when they have updated information.
Aberdeen, MSwtva.com

Aberdeen Schools requiring face coverings at start of semester

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Schools will start the school year requiring students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings inside all school buildings and buses. This applies to all visitors, regardless of their vaccine status. In a statement on Tuesday, the district will review its mask mandate following...
Tuscaloosa, ALua.edu

UA to Reinstate Indoor Mask Rule; Will Review and Monitor

UA to Reinstate Indoor Mask Rule; Will Review and Monitor. The University of Alabama will require face coverings indoors on campus, where and when distancing is not possible, beginning Friday, Aug. 6. This requirement applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Given the increase in COVID cases and recent CDC guidance, UA is taking this step to further protect the Fall 2021 semester.
Albany, NYwamc.org

Schools Plan For Uncertain Fall Semester Given Changing COVID Metrics

The Delta variant-driven resurgence of the coronavirus and changing guidelines have thrown New York’s school districts a curveball as they prepare to welcome students in September. Just a month away resuming in-classroom learning, Albany City School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams says she's keeping a watchful eye on the COVID stats.
Frisco, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD offers temporary online school option for fall semester

Frisco ISD has announced that it will be introducing a temporary online option for the upcoming fall semester for students in sixth grade and below. The new option comes “due to rapidly changing conditions related to COVID-19,” the district stated. A Tuesday letter to parents said the option is not available for those in grades seven through 12 because individuals aged 12 and older are eligible and “strongly encouraged” to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Cincinnati, OHAthens News

OU to require masks for all regardless of vaccination status

Effective Thursday, Aug. 5, anyone who enters a building on an Ohio University campus will be required to wear a mask — whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. The policy change was announced Wednesday afternoon in an email addressed to students, faculty and staff. The email was...
Michigan StateWWMT

To mask up or not? West Michigan schools re-evaluate policy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated masking guidelines and recommended all staff and students at K through 12 schools wear masks indoors during the upcoming school year, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. With only a...
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
EducationKLEWTV

Governor Jay Inslee outlines masking guidelines in public schools for fall semester

CLARKSTON, WA — Washington Governor Jay Inslee said in a press conference July 28 that all students and school employees must wear masks in public indoor settings. Gov. Inslee also urged residents who are fully vaccinated to continue wearing masks. Governor Inslee said wearing a mask in public indoor settings can help slow transmissions of the Delta Variant.

