Washington, DC

DC Council unanimously votes against Bowser’s $11 million for more officers, allows $5M

By Stephanie Ramirez
fox5dc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The D.C. Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to approve what they called a "compromise" package, providing $5 million for the Metropolitan Police Department to hire more police officers and put $6 million toward other wrap-around service measures and violence interruption. This is instead of authorizing $11 million that Mayor Muriel Bowser had proposed to provide for 170 new officers in addition to the 135 officers she previously asked for.

www.fox5dc.com

