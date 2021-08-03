Speedo Summer Championships: Charlie Clark Swims 15:04 1500 Free in Greensboro; SwimMAC Sets NAG Relay Record. The Speedo Summer Championships meets kicked off Tuesday with two meets taking place on opposite sides of the country. Half the swimmers are in Greensboro, N.C., while the other half are in Irvine, Calif. The meet replaces the standard end-of-summer championships for senior-level and junior-level athletes, with the two usual events combined due to typical low turnout when the meets are around the same time as the Olympic Games. Older swimmers and 18-and-under swimmers had different time standards required for qualification.