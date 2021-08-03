Cancel
Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum: Welcoming You Back Inside the Museum

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was a hard year for many cultural organizations. In March, we had to quickly figure out how to work from home during a health pandemic that was both a new and frightening experience for many. In May, we saw the continued violence against African American men with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Both events created a dual pandemic that continues to impact the country as we figure out what is the new normal.

