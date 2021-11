The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is GM’s upmarket half-ton pickup, with a supposed emphasis placed on interior quality and materials rather than bare-bones durability. Supposedly, at least. In reality, the most recent generation hardly lived up to that promise as it showed few upgrades over its Chevy Silverado sibling, which itself possessed a ho-hum interior clearly overshadowed by Ram and Ford that at least match it in most other respects. Despite their blue-collar nameplates, both have managed to carve out significant portions of the premium pickup segment. GMC's supposedly premium entry just didn't cut it.

