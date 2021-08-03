Small Business Workshop Series

The last few years have been particularly challenging for small businesses and the TikTok Small Biz Block Party is the first nationwide workshop series of its kind aimed at helping them recover and thrive. The 20-event series is described as a place "where business owners can come together to learn industry-leading tools and tactics that will help them reach new communities and grow their business." Generously, all of the events are free and open to those who owns or works at a small business.