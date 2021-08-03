Firefighters Quickly Contain Central Coast Brush Fire

A vehicle fire turned into a brush fire on the Central Coast, but Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to stop the flames before they spread out of control. The fire happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 101 near Los Alamos. A vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire. The fire also moved into nearby brush. Firefighters corralled it at about two acres burned. No structures were damaged, but all of the activity jammed traffic in the area for more than an hour.