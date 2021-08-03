Health officials add COVID-19 vaccine to back-to-school list

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The start of the new school year is just a few days away and health officials want to make sure students get off to a healthy start. "So with school starting next week we understand how important it is to get the word out about immunizations, not only back to school immunizations — the regular immunizations — but the COVID-19 vaccinations," said Renay Rouse, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Martin County.