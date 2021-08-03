Jury picked in quadruple murder case; opening statements set

Dana Williams, 30, of Franklinton, has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her unborn child as well as shooting another man in the stomach. The jury of six women and six men deliberated for about three hours this week in 21st District Court in St. Helena before returning unanimous verdicts on the counts of first-degree murder, first degree feticide with specific intent to kill, and attempted first-degree murder, said District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.