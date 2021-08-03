One Step Closer release “Chrysanthemum” video
One Step Closer have released a music video for their new song "Chrysanthemum". The video was directed by the band along with Brody A Hannick and was shot and edited by Adxm Chase. The song is off their upcoming album This Place You Know due out September 24 via Run For Cover Records. The band will be touring the US in September and will be touring with Strike Anywhere and Comeback Kid this November. One Step Closer released From Me to You in 2019. Check out the video below.www.punknews.org
