One Step Closer release “Chrysanthemum” video

Stream One Step Closer's new single "Chrysanthemum" and read our interview about the making of their upcoming debut album This Place You Know. Wilkes-Barre's One Step Closer became one of the most promising new melodic hardcore bands around off the strength of their 2019 EP on Triple B Records From Me To You and constant live shows (pre-pandemic), and now they've made the jump to Run For Cover Records for their first full-length album, This Place You Know, and it not only makes good on the promise of their early work; it exceeds expectations entirely.