The New Zealand dollar is enjoying a banner day, as the currency is up 0.78% and is closing in on the 0.71 level. New Zealand employment data for the second quarter were hotly anticipated, and given the sizzling numbers, it was certainly worth the wait. The markets had projected that unemployment would fall from 4.6% to 4.5%, but instead, unemployment fell to just 4.0%, a massive drop. Overshadowed by this sharp reading, Employment Change climbed 1.0%, above the consensus of 0.7% and ahead of the Q1 reading of 0.6%.