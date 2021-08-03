Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, VeChain & Bitcoin – American Wrap 03 August

Most investors might regard blockchain as merely the technology behind Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies. They often don’t have a thorough understanding of the technology or the best ways to invest in this potentially lucrative trend. We are witnessing attractive opportunities that continue to emerge in many industries as a result of this disruptive technology. Therefore today, I will discuss seven of the best blockchain stocks to buy for investors who want to have exposure to blockchain technology as well as cryptocurrencies.