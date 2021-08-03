Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, VeChain & Bitcoin – American Wrap 03 August

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree reasons why Shiba Inu price will quickly drop 45%. Shiba Inu price has trended lower in a descending parallel channel since the May crash, offering only brief opportunities from low probability patterns or setups. The weak performance is a marked deviation from the extreme price events in early May when SHIB climbed almost 2,000% from May 7 to May 10. Thus, an unfriendly chart outlook mixed with a deteriorating fundamental situation and a bearish trend in an on-chain metric raises the probabilities of a sharp break to the downside from the tightening price range.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#American Wrap#Shib#Btc#The Anchored Vwap#Altcoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Reddit Moons Now Worth More Than Dogecoin In Impressive Takeover

Reddit Moons’ price has now surpassed the price of Dogecoin. The r/CryptoCurrency subreddit native coin Moons continues to see tremendous growth. Reddit Moons are now worth more than the popular meme coin Dogecoin. r/CryptoCurrency Moons price saw increasing growth following the announcement of a new scaling network by the project devs. Using the Layer 2 solution Arbitrum would help the project to be deployed on the Ethereum Mainnet.
Marketsu.today

Crypto Whales Shift $4.8 Billion in Bitcoin as BTC Hits $43,357

Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, soared to a 30-day peak of $43,900. Prior to that, Bitcoin whales had shifted more than 111,200 BTC between their anonymous wallets, transferring lumps by over 10,000. Meanwhile, a recent analytics report shows that the Bitcoin network is in a state of profit first...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

How Shiba Inu's Price Could Reach $1 Before 2025 Amid Listing Hopes

Although Shiba Inu's (SHIB) crypto price is down about 30 percent over the past month, many investors want to know if Shiba Inu's price will go up. Is it a good investment right now? The interest in Shiba Inu’s price forecast has spiked following the crypto’s eToro listing and anticipated Coinbase listing. What’s Shiba Inu's coin price prediction?
Currenciesftnnews.com

The Primary Reason to Invest in Bitcoin

The recent increasing prices of cryptocurrencies have prompted many people to consider investing in them. Bitcoin is the most prominent cryptocurrency. Its price hits the all-time high mark this year. It has also been all over the news since its price surge. But why should you invest in this electronic currency?
Marketsambcrypto.com

FTT might just be shading Bitcoin and Ethereum, but here’s the catch

If you have never heard of FTT before, you’re not alone. With Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins dominating the space, many tokens are barely able to make a mark. FTT, however, has seen some compelling figures of late. FTX Token [FFT], the exchange token of the cryptocurrency derivatives platform FTX,...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Analyst on Ethereum: ‘This gives it an upside projection of $20,000’

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum, has been the topic of discussion following its latest hard fork. The much-anticipated upgrade pushed ETH past the $2.7k mark with daily gains of 4% and weekly gains of 15%. Founder and CEO of Real Vision Raoul Pal is the latest proponent to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC might correct as uptrend exhausts

Ethereum Classic price is has tagged the $55.58 resistance level for the third time over the past month. A decisive close above this barrier might propel ETC by 11%, but anything beyond this level seems unlikely. Rejection at or before $62.05 is likely to trigger a correction to $51.48. Ethereum...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC ready to challenge the $155 mark

Litecoin price is facing resistance at the $157 mark. Litecoin price has finally gone past the $148 mark and strong bullish momentum has carried the price to challenge the $155 mark. Litecoin price records an over 8.45 percent price hike across the last seven days showing extremely strong bullish dominance. However, the sharp bullish activity leaves room for a volatile price movement.
Commodities & Futurecryptonews.com

Ethereum Burning Fee, Pantera Trimming BTC and 20 Crypto Jokes

What a week! We left the green July behind, while market sentiment made a jump led by BTC, ETH, and BNB. And then, Ethereum finally arrived to London, the burning began, and we looked into what EIP-1559 does and does not do. One old presentation by Vitalik Buterin brought up an unresolved Ethereum issue again, and we learned that MEV harms Ethereum users and it may be here for some time. Pantera CEO trimmed his earlier BTC price forecast for 2021, saying that ETH will be outperforming BTC.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Blockchain Stocks to Buy in Lieu of Crypto

Most investors might regard blockchain as merely the technology behind Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies. They often don’t have a thorough understanding of the technology or the best ways to invest in this potentially lucrative trend. We are witnessing attractive opportunities that continue to emerge in many industries as a result of this disruptive technology. Therefore today, I will discuss seven of the best blockchain stocks to buy for investors who want to have exposure to blockchain technology as well as cryptocurrencies.
MarketsInternational Business Times

5 Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy On Coinbase

So far, 2021 has been a whirlwind for cryptocurrencies, from the major coins to the lesser-known altcoins. Between record-breaking highs and price crashes, the state of digital coins as a whole is still volatile. However, that doesn’t mean that crypto isn’t worth a look. Far from its state back in 2010-2011, the cryptocurrency market of 2021 is ever-growing and expansive.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Public Miner Hut 8 Now Holds Over 4,000 Bitcoin Worth $150 Million

Hut 8 Mining, one of North America’s largest Bitcoin mining operations, revealed Wednesday it produced 300 bitcoin, or an average of 9.7 BTC per day, this July. All told, the figures were up 50 percent from previous months, an increase Hut 8 said was the result of the "ongoing prohibition on cryptocurrency mining in China."
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE retests the $20 mark, prepares for another drop overnight?

DOGE rallied above $20 yesterday. Further upside reversed overnight. DOGE/USD is likely to reach further lows today. Dogecoin price analysis is bearish for the upcoming 24 hours as further upside could not be reached overnight, and the market started to decline again. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to reach further lows later today and move back towards the $0.165 support over the next weeks.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Crypto Market Cap Taps a 2-Month Record as Bitcoin Touched $44K (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency market cap has registered a multi-month record as bitcoin skyrocketed to $44,000 and the altcoins are deep in green. The bitcoin bulls came to play once more and pushed the cryptocurrency to a new near three-month high of around $44,000. Most alternative coins have seen gains as well, with ETH closing down to $3,000. The total market cap added another $100 billion in a day.

Comments / 2

Community Policy