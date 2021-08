The Federal Reserve is preparing markets for the long-awaited reduction and end of its vast program of bond purchases. Recent comments from several Fed officials have been surprisingly aggressive, though markets appear to be waiting on word from Chair Jerome Powell. Inflation may have replaced unemployment in the Fed's book of worries but are there other concerns that could block policy normalization? What of the dollar and Treasury rates? Join senior analysts Valeria Bednarik, Yohay Elam and Joseph Trevisani for an understanding of the parameters of Fed policy.