With her wide range of influences from soulful R&B to folk, country, and rock, Yola (short for Yolanda Quartey) has emerged as one of the most exciting and satisfying artists on the scene since her debut EP as a solo artist five years ago. Her 2019 LP, Walk Through Fire, established her as a tour de force, and last month she released her sophomore LP, Stand For Myself, which is sure to take her shows to even higher, deeper, and greater levels.