Apple asks iPad mini users what size screen they want on the next model
What better way to improve your product than to ask your customers what can be done to make it better. With rumors about a larger-screened iPad mini coming (possibly with an 8.4-inch display vs 7.9-inches on the previous model), Apple has been asking owners of the iPad mini what size screen they would prefer. According to ITHome (via Cult of Mac), before deciding what size screen to use for the next-gen iPad mini, Apple wants to hear from actual users of the device.www.phonearena.com
