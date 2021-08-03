Apple asks iPad mini users what size screen they want on the next model

A series of separate reports said the first iPad with an OLED display might launch as soon as next year. Apple has been working on several screen updates for the iPad and MacBook, those reports said. They cited the mini-LED displays that Apple unveiled earlier this year for the 2021 iPad Pro. The MacBook Pro is next in line for the same screen upgrade. OLED screens also came up in those reports, with leakers saying that some non-Pro iPads will get the OLED treatment soon. But the rollout of the first iPad OLED display might have been postponed, according to...