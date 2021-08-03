Automation playing major role in soothing labor shortage pain

It’s no secret that restaurants are struggling to find and keep workers as the foodservice industry faces an unprecedented labor shortage. The economic downturn accompanying COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the availability of workers, causing the labor shortage to become widespread across numerous industries. According to the National Restaurant Association’s summary of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics published in May 2021, employment at eating and drinking businesses was still 1.5 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels, or down by about 12%. In addition, workers are not just being cautious about the health risks in returning to the workplace—some are looking for benefits including better pay, improved hours and access to childcare.