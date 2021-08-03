Photos released of suspect's vehicle in deadly hit-and-run in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police released new photos of a suspect's SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix. Investigators said the driver of a brown or tan Chevy Tahoe didn't stop after hitting a sedan and a pickup truck on July 30 at around 10 a.m. near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road. Police don't have a description of the driver. The SUV was last seen heading south on 69th Avenue from Thomas road.www.azfamily.com
