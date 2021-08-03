Piedmont 'Very Optimistic' on North Carolina Permit Approval

ASHEVILLE NC $275,000.00. This 42-year-old practice is located in one of the most sought-after cities in America. A projected gross for 2021 is $445,405.00. Averaging $88/patient visit. The clinic is 2300 sq feet and is located in a free-standing building with more than adequate parking and amazing visibility; 4-5 new patients a month come directly from simply driving down the road with the 2nd highest traffic count in NC and seeing the sign. The office is frequently updated, inside as well as the outside property and parking lot. With a 22 hour work week and 3-4 weeks vacation every year, there is still room for incredible growth in this practice. With history, arts, culture and restaurants, people are moving to the Asheville area at an extremely high rate, which is why Asheville has experienced a huge boom in the last decade. Asheville is known as a holistic community, making it the perfect place to own chiropractic practice. Techniques of choice are Diversified, Gonstead/CBP, and Arthrostim. Transition coaching is included in the price that will ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for extensive details on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.