Woods Cross football preview: Brody Benson, 3rd coach in 3 years, not interested in WX rebuild

WOODS CROSS — At one point a couple years ago, the Woods Cross Wildcats were starting to be talked about in coaching circles as a trendy pick for a deep postseason run. Last year the 'Cats were arguably the most talented team north of Salt Lake City, had all the preseason eyeballs on them, had a coaching change right in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown — which greatly contributed to things not being able to take off — plus early-season strife among the coaching staff and then fell headfirst into a 2-9 season.