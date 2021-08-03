Cancel
Woods Cross, UT

Woods Cross football preview: Brody Benson, 3rd coach in 3 years, not interested in WX rebuild

By PATRICK CARR Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODS CROSS — At one point a couple years ago, the Woods Cross Wildcats were starting to be talked about in coaching circles as a trendy pick for a deep postseason run. Last year the 'Cats were arguably the most talented team north of Salt Lake City, had all the preseason eyeballs on them, had a coaching change right in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown — which greatly contributed to things not being able to take off — plus early-season strife among the coaching staff and then fell headfirst into a 2-9 season.

