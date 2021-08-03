Cancel
Highly Anticipated Partnership Emerges Between Two Notable MN Brands; UNRL and the Minnesota Vikings

Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

The UNRL x Minnesota Vikings collaboration will feature six limited edition sweatshirts to be released for the 2021 season. UNRL ( https://unrl.co/ ), an athleisure clothing brand based in St. Paul, Minnesota, announced today it has entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership with the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings. The UNRL x Minnesota Vikings collaboration will feature six co-branded sweatshirts that combine UNRL’s high-end fabrics and design with the rich tradition and excellence of the Minnesota Vikings organization. The sweatshirts in this ‘Hometown Collection’ will be released this Fall in very limited quantities at U.S. Bank Stadium and on the UNRL website. Each hoodie will be premiered on a scheduled gameday.

