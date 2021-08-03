Cancel
Hoboken, NJ

Legal Cyber Attack Prevention and Recovery Live Webcasts Offered by eMazzanti Technologies and HSBA

By Alexander Soule
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. eMazzanti Technologies, a specialist in legal cybersecurity, is featured in two upcoming Hawaii State Bar Association (HSBA) webcasts. The live online sessions will present simple steps to protect client information and to restore business and client trust after an attack. Both sessions will feature Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-founder of eMazzanti Technologies, along with a guest law firm.

