Even rangers need a rescue

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue got an early-morning wakeup call Tuesday that took them deep into the wilderness to help an injured backcountry ranger. The ranger had been hit by a falling tree days ago and injured her shoulder. She was “way out” at the edge of the Teton Wilderness, according to a Facebook post from TCSAR, in the heart of the most remote place in the contiguous United States. The pain became too much to bear, and she called for help at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.