Effingham County prepares for school as COVID guidance shifts

Leslie Stuckey, a South Side School first grade teacher, straightens an “M” while preparing her classroom for students to come learn later in August. Andrew Adams I Daily News

Leslie Stuckey hopes this school year will be better than the last two. The South Side School teacher said her first grade students have handled the challenges of masks and social distancing well, though it’s been hard on the teaching staff.

“It feels great,” said Stuckey when asked how it felt to be starting the year in person. “I hope we have an awesome, safe and healthy year at South Side School.”

Stuckey is making preparations for her classroom ahead of classes starting Aug. 25.

Beyond Stuckey’s classroom, administrators around the county are grappling with how to return to school.

In addition to the normal questions of building renovations, budgets and new curriculum to implement, school districts are navigating an ever-changing landscape of regulations and public pressure surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effingham Unit 40

In Effingham, the school board is writing its plan for returning to in-person learning, a requirement for receiving federal money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

“At this time, the district is planning to institute a wide range of COVID mitigation strategies,” said Superintendent Mark Doan. “These include social distancing, updated cleaning protocols, handwashing and air quality upgrades, contact tracing, testing/screening and promotion of vaccines.”

Funds from the federal government are being used for air quality upgrades to district buildings.

“East Side is undergoing an update and the HVAC system will have an added air quality upgrade to its system. This is also being planned for other Unit 40 buildings as well,” said Doan.

Effingham schools are expected to institute a voluntary testing protocol using BinaxNOW tests, which give results in a matter of minutes. These tests will be used when students have been exposed to COVID-19.

The school board has still not formally approved its return plan, having tabled it at the most recent board meeting because two board members were absent. A sticking point was a discussion on how to handle mask and vaccination requirements for staff.

Some board members favored requiring either proof of vaccination or masks and some weren’t comfortable with that requirement.

“These children haven’t had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” board member Desha Wear said during a meeting last week. “It’s our responsibility to protect them.”

Wear favors requiring either vaccination or continued mask wearing by teachers and staff.

Effingham schools will not require vaccinations, according to Doan, though the possibility of parents voluntarily sharing that information with schools was discussed at last week’s school board meeting.

The Effingham School Board will meet to discuss the plan before the school year starts, though a meeting date has not been formally set yet, according to Doan.

Beyond the COVID-19-related upgrades, other Effingham Unit 40 schools are also being upgraded. South Side School recently finished renovating its floors, and Early Learning Center Principal Jennifer Fox is currently overseeing a large expansion of the districts’ early childhood education offerings.

Teutopolis Unit 50

The Teutopolis School Board has already approved a plan for returning to in-person learning.

“Certainly, the school district wants to prioritize safety,” said Superintendent Matthew Sturgeon.

The plan includes the recommendation that all people wear masks regardless of vaccination status, though this will not be required by the district.

“Our plan mirrors the CDC language,” said Sturgeon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week announced updated guidance on mask wearing, shifting to recommending that everyone regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors in areas of high and substantial transmission, which includes Effingham County.

The agency also now recommends all people in K-12 schools wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Teutopolis’ plan includes recommendations that staff and students physically distance themselves when possible, particularly during “periods of substantial transmission.”

Sturgeon said the district will not require vaccinations, which he views as “personal medical information.”

Teutopolis schools return to classes on Aug. 17.

Outside of COVID, Sturgeon said the district is excited about its new science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics program in Teutopolis Grade School.

“Students will be tasked with real-world problems or ‘adventure challenges’ each tied to a career,” said TGS Principal Sherry Hoehn. “After learning about that career and the task at hand, students will work in groups to plan, design, create, test and tackle their challenge using everyday consumable supplies as their materials.”

Altamont Unit 10

The Altamont School Board has not approved its return-to-school plan, though it will be on the agenda at the next meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

“I’m collaborating with my colleagues in the county to make sure we’re moving in the same direction,” said Superintendent Casey Adam.

Adam said that navigating the waters for COVID mitigations can be a tricky task for a school district.

“It’s always a delicate balance between, first and foremost, student safety, that we’re following the law and that we’re listening to the community,” she said.

Altamont schools resume classes on Aug. 17.

Adam stressed that the district will continue to work with the county health department in shaping its policies and supporting health department initiatives to curb the spread of the virus.

Dieterich Unit 30

The Dieterich school board has approved its return-to-school plan, and it is largely similar to other districts. The plan outlines that masks are recommended for all people ages 2 and older.

It also outlines that masks will be required on buses and other transportation, social distancing of at least three feet will be practiced where possible. The plan does not require students or staff to be vaccinated or show proof of vaccination for anything.

The district will also cooperate with the county health department and update its plan as guidance changes. The school board, which is responsible for approving updates to the plan, has not met since the CDC updated its guidance on masks in schools.

“We ask for your continued patience, flexibility and support as we all work to provide our children with an outstanding education,” wrote Dieterich Unit 30 Superintendent Cary Jackson in a July letter to students, staff and guardians.

Beecher City Unit 20

Beecher City Unit 20 has not approved its back-to-school plan, though it is on the agenda for the Aug. 9 school board meeting.

Representatives of the district were unavailable to comment until after the plan was discussed by the school board.

Effingham County Health Department

All of the districts either have or are expected to approve plans affirming their relationship with the county health department, which is in regular contact with school administrators regarding policy goals and the practical implementation of contact tracing.

“We have been meeting with superintendents and with the private schools,” said Karen Feldkamp, emergency preparedness coordinator with the Effingham County Health Department.

Feldkamp, who has helped manage the county’s response to the pandemic from its beginning, said that the health department will be following guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health when it comes to school settings.

“With the nature of schools, there are very few places in the county that have that large a number of people in one place,” she said.

During past waves of the virus, the health department has dedicated a contact tracer to manage only cases in area school systems.

The health department has collaborated with schools in the past while contact tracing. They have used video, attendance records and seating charts to know who was near students and staff who tested positive. Feldkamp said these kinds of activities will continue moving forward.

“It helps us eliminate kids who don’t need to be in quarantine,” said Feldkamp.

Quarantine, the process by which someone is told to stay at home to stop them from spreading COVID-19, typically lasts 14 days, though that can vary from case to case. Isolation, the analogous process for someone who has tested positive, lasts 10 days, though that can vary as well.

“We want kids in school and we want them healthy in school,” said Feldkamp.