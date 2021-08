A Delaware man who was being held at the Dauphin County Prison on trespassing and assault charges died in the hospital last week after a medical emergency, authorities said. Ishmail Bilah Omar Thompson, 29, was arrested July 23 in Lower Swatara Township and taken to the county prison. He was rushed to UPMC Harrisburg Hospital later that day after a medical event that involved CPR and an AED machine, according to county spokesman Brett Hambright.