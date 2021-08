WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Wildwood, Eureka and Chesterfield officials will not enforce the mask mandate going into effect in St. Louis County come Monday. Earlier Friday, St. Louis City and County announced that everyone 5 and older must wear a mask in public indoor settings, whether they are vaccinated or not. The order does not apply to someone when they are eating and drinking at a restaurant or if they have a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask. The order comes amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both in the St. Louis area and Missouri as the Delta variant spreads.