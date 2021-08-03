Cancel
A Sequel 50 Years in the Making: ‘The Exorcist’ Gets Trilogy Deal with Peacock

By Josh Whitworth
TVOvermind
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s finally happening. I’m not sure if it’s a good or bad thing though. “What is happening?” you might ask. Well, Deadline broke the news that Universal and Peacock struck a deal worth $400M on the rights to The Exorcist. They will be working in partnership with the well-known horror production company Blumhouse and Morgan Creek. And Ellen Burstyn is signed on to reprise her role as the mother of the demonically possessed child, Regan, who was played by Linda Blair. The new iteration of The Exorcist isn’t supposed to be a remake (thank the good Lord above for that), but it’s going to be a continuation of the story from the 1973 film. It’s also signed on to be a trilogy instead of a single feature.

