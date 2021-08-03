Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival Looks To The Brandon Community For Film Submissions

The Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival (TBUFF) was founded eight years ago by award-winning Tampa Bay area filmmakers, actors, critics and artists to catch the independent films that fall through the cracks and end up, well, underground. With most independent films going straight to home video, TBUFF offers each cast and crew the opportunity to see their movie on the big screen in digital sound at a real theater, as well as marketing, promotion and accolades to shore up distribution prospects.