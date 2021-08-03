Cancel
Tokyo Olympics live updates: US women's basketball team cruises into semis, Sydney McLaughlin sets world record

Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter what's already being called the "best race in Olympic history," Team USA kicked off another exciting day at the track on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics. The women's 400-meter hurdles also had an elite collection of talent to rival Wednesday's thrilling men's final, with the USA's Sydney McLaughlin taking the gold and breaking her world record in the event with a time of 51.46 seconds. Fellow American and 2016 gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad finished second for the silver.

