Fort Myers Beach, FL

Woman runs through flames to safety as Fort Myers Beach home burns

By Chris Redfearn
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A charred frame is all that remains after a house fire on Fort Myers Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Flames tore through the home at 838 South Street around 4 o’clock, sending one person to the hospital. Fort Myers Beach Fire officials were unsure of that person’s condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVUS8_0bGtY8B000

We spoke to a man who lives inside the home. He said his girlfriend had to run through the flames to get to safety.

Fire crews rescued the couple’s dog from the chaos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRLxk_0bGtY8B000

The fire started just before the afternoon storms, and was not caused by lightning.

