Woman runs through flames to safety as Fort Myers Beach home burns

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A charred frame is all that remains after a house fire on Fort Myers Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Flames tore through the home at 838 South Street around 4 o’clock, sending one person to the hospital. Fort Myers Beach Fire officials were unsure of that person’s condition.

We spoke to a man who lives inside the home. He said his girlfriend had to run through the flames to get to safety.

Fire crews rescued the couple’s dog from the chaos.

The fire started just before the afternoon storms, and was not caused by lightning.