A couple from Canada helped a complete stranger honor her parents by building a recipe box out of wood samples she was planning to give away. Christina Bulgin, 45, from Ottawa, lost both of her parents in 2016 and inherited many of their belongings, such as a box of her father’s wood samples. Rather than let them sit around, Bulgin posted about the samples in her neighborhood’s local Facebook group last month, saying that it was hard to give them up but wanted to offer them to anyone who would put them to good use.