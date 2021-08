The Atlanta Braves have gone 7-7 and alternated wins and losses in 14 games since the All-Star Break. They notched a 6-3 win Thursday over the New York Mets to wrap up a nine-game road trip with a 5-4 record. Atlanta took three of the five games in New York and closed the trip out four games back in the NL East standings. While they were able to slightly close the gap in the division, it was somewhat of a missed opportunity. The Braves began the trip outscoring Philadelphia 24-12 in what turned out to be a series split. The series in New York was largely the same story as they outscored the Mets 21-11 over the five games while suffering a 1-0 loss in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader and a 2-1 defeat Wednesday.