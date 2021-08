Conner Huntzberry, Perryville — County Champion in 4 events (High Jump, Pole Vault, Discus, 4x100m relay). Had an undefeated season in Perryville placing 1st in every meet. Never lost again in Shotput after placing 2nd in first meet of season on 4/6. Also placed 1st in every meet this season in High Jump and discus with the exception a 3rd place finish in HJ on 4/22, and a 2nd place finish in discus also on 4/22.