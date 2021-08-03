Spend A Memorable Day Tubing Down The Mighty Kennebec River

Lake Erie, one of the five Great Lakes, is known for unpredictable weather and dangerous waves, which leads up to why there was such a great need for her gorgeous lighthouses at the turn of the century. You can drive along this beautiful body of water via the roads running along Lake Erie and spend the day sightseeing from east to west. When I take the lighthouse tour, I plan for a full day and make sure I am ready to apply the brakes for all the planned and unplanned stops along the route.