N.C. school board member: ‘Illegal aliens’ are to blame for COVID-19 spike

CHARLOTTE — Unmasked “illegal aliens” are to blame for rising COVID-19 numbers across the U.S., a school board member in Cabarrus County said on Monday night. “I’ve got a lot to say about this, but better not,” school board member Tim Furr said during a work session Monday night, according to a recording of the meeting on YouTube reviewed by The Charlotte Observer. “I’m not trying to be on a high horse, and I’m not trying to make this political, but until this government keeps illegal aliens by the thousands coming across that border without masks, with COVID, putting them on buses, sending them all over the United States, we’re just beating our heads against the wall.