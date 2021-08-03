Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

N.C. school board member: ‘Illegal aliens’ are to blame for COVID-19 spike

By JOE MARUSAK The Charlotte Observer
greensboro.com
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE — Unmasked “illegal aliens” are to blame for rising COVID-19 numbers across the U.S., a school board member in Cabarrus County said on Monday night. “I’ve got a lot to say about this, but better not,” school board member Tim Furr said during a work session Monday night, according to a recording of the meeting on YouTube reviewed by The Charlotte Observer. “I’m not trying to be on a high horse, and I’m not trying to make this political, but until this government keeps illegal aliens by the thousands coming across that border without masks, with COVID, putting them on buses, sending them all over the United States, we’re just beating our heads against the wall.

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Cabarrus County, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Government
Cabarrus County, NC
Coronavirus
Cabarrus County, NC
Health
County
Cabarrus County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Covid 19#Health And Safety#N C School Board#The Charlotte Observer#Covid#Latino#Action Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
Ohio StateCBS News

Two House special elections in Ohio highlight divisions in both parties

Two contentious special election primaries in Ohio for open congressional seats wrapped up on Tuesday night. Both highlighted the divisiveness and rancor within the Democratic and Republican Parties ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The Associated Press projected Mike Carey, who was backed by former President Trump, won the GOP...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy