2614 Lakeshore Drive Sheboygan WI

YOU JUST RUN OUT OF REASONS TO RENT! Enter the front foyer with guest closet, light and bright living room with newer windows. Kitchen with appliances to stay for the buyer’s convenience and a dinette area. First floor master bedroom and a half bath close by. Upper level has 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Also, an airing porch. Lower level for your plans for a family room. Backyard with a 1.5 garage. Listen to the waves of beautiful Lake Michigan.