Fort Erie Results Tuesday August 3rd, 2021

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians. Grichuk is grabbing a seat after going 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts on Monday. Teoscar Hernandez is heading over to right field in place of Grichuk while Lourdes Gurriel returns to the lineup to bat seventh and start in left.