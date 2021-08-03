Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Fort Erie Results Tuesday August 3rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 1 day ago

5th-$12,344, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.470, 46.120, 58.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.940. Trainer: Nick Mileni, Jr. Winner: B G, 4, by Bear's Kid-Cristina's Halo. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Mijo122334-2½3-11-½1-2H. Vanek0.85. Shotgun Blast120523-½4-34-22-½M. Buchanan4.30. Deputy of Egbert118211-21-12-13-3½J. Crawford9.40. Lillz Not Crying1181565-15-2½4-½K. Johnson5.40. Seamus114442-hd2-hd3-hd5-5½M. David9.25. Souper...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Year Olds Up#Fractional Final Time#1 05 940#Bear S Kid Cristina#Egbert118211 21 12 13#Crying1181565#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Fort Erie Entries, Monday July 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Trail Blazing Essa (L), 118C. Husbands1-2-4Julie Mathes9/5. 2Pressure Front (L), 120J. Crawford8-6-5Sharon Ceccato5/1. 3Loaded Once More , 118K. Johnson1-3-4Joseph Humber5/2. 4Raspberry Wild (L), 120M. Badal2-11-8Stephen Lister6/1. 5Keep Your Silence (L), 120S. Husbands3-4-10Anthony Husbands4/1. 6Mystery Day (L), 118P. Mailhot6-7-7Michael Cohen12/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Fort Erie

1st_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$21,168, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 3rd_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up, 6½f. 4th_$14,700, mdn cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up, 5f. Kookie Lukie118Gideon's Sword118. Make It Rain120Conchy Joe120. Walkinaroundmoney120Pepperoni118. Hello Houston118Roman Forum118. Einstein's Babe115. 5th_$21,168, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5f. Forged by...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Monday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Tuesday’s schedule

Here are Monday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Tuesday’s schedule. Northern Yankees at Keystone Precision Orioles, 5:45. Final 18-Hole Scores — 16-19 years-old — 1. Josh Suto 36-38—74 (2-over-par, won title with a birdie on the second sudden-death playoff hole); 2. Chase Skrapits 36-38—74; 3. Sebastian Holbrook 37-40—77; 4-T. Derek Rea 44-36—80, Jim Kelly 39-41—80; 6. Tyler Hager 39-42—81; 7-T. Matthew Ronca 40-42—82, Nathan Myers 41-41—82, Connor Reinhard 42-40—82, Drew Bohl 41-41—82; 11. Luke Morgan 42-41—83; 12. Jack Lorenz 44-41—85; 13-T. Nick Blunt 44-42—86, Owen Fahs 42-44—86; 15-T. Patrick Bova 44-43—87, Freddy Bacon 42-45—87; 17-T. Joe Smith 45-43—88, Jimmy Barker 44-44—88, Matthew Barosi 47-41—88, Brady Gallagher 45-43—88, Jaden Kennedy 44-44—88, Andrew Brinker 44-44—88; 23. Trey Spring 46-44—90; 24. Jack Bowser 46-45—91; 25. Aiden Greenberg 45-47—92; 26. Jase Barker 47-47—94; 27. Michael Seidick 53-44—97.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results PID-4-Add

4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f, clear. Off 6:09. Time 1:05.19. Fast. Scratched_Insaciable Prince. Also Ran_Concrete Glory, Light Speed, Gogees, Souper Pronto, My Clever Boy. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1/3/8-6) 3 Correct Paid $90.45. Daily Double (8-6) paid $64.20. Exacta (6-5) paid $44.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-9-3) paid $173.09. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-9) paid $111.30.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Golden Gate Fields Early Entries, Saturday August 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Master Diamond (L), 111J. Rodriguez3-4-6Daniel Dunham. 2Whispering Flame (L), 124H. Herrera2-5-6Sherrie Monroe. 3Proof of Paranoia (L), 124C. Herrera5-2-4Marcelino Trujillo. 4Longford (L), 118P. Flores3-7-6Jerry Puertas. 5Coasting Now (L), 118L. Camacho-Flores5-6-10Jose Puentes. 6Cousin Eddie (L), 118W. Antongeorgi III3-2-7Reid France. 7Shotgun Rider (L), 118A. Espinoza4-6-2Jeff Bonde. 2nd-$9,000, Claiming...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Canterbury Park-5-Add

5th_$16,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy. Off 7:17. Time 1:43.15. Firm. Scratched_Star Mission, Niles Channel. Also Ran_Willtobelucky, Star of Stars, My Golden Boy, Gainer, Graphyte, Rye Humor, Where'd the Day Go. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-1-1-3) 4 Correct Paid $768.45. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $416.10. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-10-9) paid $95.24. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-10) paid $39.30. $1 Consolation Double (1-8) paid $3.10. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $14.80. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $28.50.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Finger Lakes-8-Add

8th_$12,600, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 4:39. Time 1:14.12. Fast. Scratched_Magic Grits, Fabian. Also Ran_Dunham Bay, Immersion, Twitchell. $0.2 Pick 6 (1-5-1-4/6-3-2/3/8) 6 Correct Paid $395.40. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-1-4/6-3-2/3/8) 5 Correct Paid $483.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-4/6-3-2/3/8) 4 Correct Paid $87.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $40.37. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $11.45. $0.5 Trifecta (8-1-5) paid $16.75. Daily Double (3-8) paid $60.50. Exacta (8-1) paid $31.80. $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-5-6) paid $9.35. Consolation Double (3-3) paid $24.20. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $645,297.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Mountaineer Park

1st_$12,400, cl, 3YO up, 7f, tf., clear. Off 7:02. Time 1:21.70. Firm. Scratched_Appealing Groom. Also Ran_Toro de Toro, Go Hippo Go, Talk Less, Oprah's Ranger. Perfecta (6-5) paid $89.00. $1 Superfecta (6-5-1-7) paid $784.30. $1 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $125.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Saratoga Entries, Saturday August 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Gooch Go Bragh , 119I. Ortiz, Jr.x-x-xTodd Pletcher7/2. 2Dripping Gold , 119J. Lezcanox-x-xClaude McGaughey III9/2. 3Morning Thoughts , 119J. Ortizx-x-xBrian Lynch6/1. 4Under the Gun , 119R. Santana, Jr.5-x-xSteven Asmussen5/2. 5Boston Flagship , 119M. Franco3-x-xWilliam Mott5/2. 6Piqua , 119J. Velazquezx-x-xH. Motion10/1. 7Steal the Cash , 119L....
MLBnumberfire.com

Randal Grichuk resting Tuesday for Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians. Grichuk is grabbing a seat after going 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts on Monday. Teoscar Hernandez is heading over to right field in place of Grichuk while Lourdes Gurriel returns to the lineup to bat seventh and start in left.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Oneida County Fair Entries, Sunday August 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Docs Bull Rush (BL), 124T. Thomasx-x-xTyler Gibbs7/1. 2Docs Form Ninety (BM), 124E. Ayalax-x-xTyler Gibbs4/1. 3Our Bleu Moon (BM), 124J. Virgen6-7-3Monty Arrossa8/5. 4Vvr Corona Encounter (BM), 124N. Marinx-x-xLukrena Schoonover4/1. 5Jess Got Streakin (BL), 124J. Flores4-3-8Glen Jamison2/1. 2nd-$5,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs. Thomas Market Overnight Futurity.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$60,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$55,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f. 3rd_$75,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$57,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f. 5th_$28,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Small Hope121Dubai Bobby121. Championship Alley122Sunshine Charlie119. Crack Shot121Large121. Our Destiny124Running Violence119. Monte Ne121Nice Tune121. 6th_$29,000,...
NFLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the COVID-19 list. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East). MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ralph Garza Jr. off waivers from Houston and optioned him to St. Paul (Triple-A...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3

A-walked for Gardner in the 7th. 1-ran for Higashioka in the 7th. E_Gallo (1). LOB_Baltimore 2, New York 6. 2B_Higashioka (6), Stanton (12), Torres (15), LeMahieu (18). HR_Mountcastle (19), off Taillon; Rizzo (3), off Harvey. RBIs_Mountcastle 2 (62), Hays (38), Rizzo (6), Torres 2 (41), LeMahieu 4 (44), Stanton 3 (53). SB_Hays (2). SF_Mountcastle.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Entries, Monday August 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Her Lips Are Sealed (BL), 124B. Packer4-x-xAlex Wessels5/2. 2Ts No Time to Exit (BL), 124S. Smith6-8-xAlex Wessels8/1. 3Going Gaga (BL), 124C. Esqueda10-2-xStacy Charette-Hill4/5. 4Lil Toby (BL), 124B. Quiroz7-x-xAlex Wessels6/1. 5Ba First Class Hero (BL), 124E. Navarrete, Jr.5-8-xStacy Charette-Hill4/1. 2nd-$11,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L),...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

LOB_Cleveland 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller (2), Dickerson (1), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (13), Springer (10). HR_Ramírez (24), off Romano; Mercado (2), off Romano; Springer (13), off Mejía. RBIs_Miller 3 (5), Zimmer (16), Ramírez (65), Mercado (7), Springer 3 (27), Dickerson 2 (2), Grichuk (68), Bichette (73), McGuire (8). SB_Rosario (12). SF_Zimmer.
NFLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sports on TV

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif. GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn. HORSE RACING. 1 p.m. FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live. MLB BASEBALL. 12...

Comments / 0

Community Policy