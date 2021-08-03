7News First Alert Weather: Warming back up to summertime temperatures by the end of the workweek
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. The hazy sky conditions that have kicked off the month of August due to wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest and Canada will continue tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. This wildfire smoke is being ushered into Texoma from the northwest due to upper-level wind patterns caused by a large high-pressure ridge that is sitting squarely over the southwestern US.www.kswo.com
