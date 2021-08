Maryland has been long waiting for online and mobile betting after they legalized retail sports betting back in 2020. That is now changed as Maryland has become one of a few states in 2021 to legalize online sports betting. Maryland is set to become a friendly operator state, allowing up to 60 online operators and 30 retail licenses. In-state college sports betting is also legal under these laws, meaning those in Maryland can bet on the Terps. The tax rate will be 15% for online and retail sportsbooks, with a $250,000 licensing fee. Those in Maryland have already been able to wager in retail sportsbooks, but now is the time for online sportsbooks to arrive.