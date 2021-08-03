Cancel
Mask mandates driving enrollment higher at Anchorage Christian Schools

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 1 day ago
The mask mandates at Anchorage Public Schools have led to an explosion in new enrollees at Anchorage Christian Schools since the final day of classes in late May.

Anchorage Christian Schools, on the campus of Anchorage Baptist Temple in East Anchorage, never enacted a mask mandate last year.

With a study body of about 550, another 140 have applied to attend this fall, after the school absorbed about that many more at the beginning of last year’s classes. The school can accommodate up to 900.

CEO Calvin Hoffman says he expects even more will apply as the Anchorage School District’s mask policy becomes more publicized.

Anchorage Christian Schools has hired former East High School Principal Sam Spinella as the new principal. Spinella left the high school recently after serving as East principal since 2002.

Hoffman said there is still plenty of room for new students, and welcomes applications from parents who want a high-quality learning environment in a Christ-focused setting.

The application is simple, and is at the top of the school’s website. Typically, parents hear back within 48 hours and can have an interview and walk-through schedule within a couple of weeks.

The Anchorage School Board will, during this evening’s scheduled meeting, hear from Superintendent Deena Bishop about her plans to have all students and staff masked this year to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The school board meeting begins at 6 pm after a scheduled work session.

School Board meeting documents and meeting links can be found here.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
