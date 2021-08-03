5N Plus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.