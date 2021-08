Thousands of Iowans continue to go without the second shot in the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, creating challenges for residents during the rise of the Delta variant. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 58.6 percent of Johnson County residents and 46.9 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated. As of Aug. 2 103,691 people in Iowa have initiated, but not completed, a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.