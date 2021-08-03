Street Fighter V Final DLC Character Confirmed As Original Character; Luke To Arrive In November

The short version is that the developers are very aware of the influx of players, but plans for new servers and potential server upgrades are currently hamstrung by the global shortage of computer supplies and the realities of traveling and working around the world while also dealing with the worldwide pandemic. Patience is asked for as the team does its best to facilitate the unexpected population growth, with the AFK timer added in the most recent patch hopefully aiding in the goal of reducing congestion. The letter won’t address long login times by itself, but hopefully the explanations and apologies will at least mollify fans irritated at the wait.