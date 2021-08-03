Street Fighter V Final DLC Character Confirmed As Original Character; Luke To Arrive In November
Street Fighter V's updates will end with an entirely new character, as Capcom has announced the final downloadable character for the game: Luke, a mixed martial artist. The announcement was made during the Street Fighter V Summer Update livestream, where a small teaser video of the new character was shown. Luke shows off a few of his moves, including being able to charge up moves for extra damage and a quick punch projectile.www.gamespot.com
