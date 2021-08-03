Cancel
Chicago Bears put Eddie Goldman on COVID list

After opting out of the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

It’s unclear if Goldman was vaccinated, however he gave a press conference last week inside Halas Hall without a mask, signaling he has been vaccinated. Unvaccinated players must wear a mask inside the Bears’ facility or be subject to a hefty fine.

It’s also unclear if Goldman tested positive for the virus, though vaccinated players are not required to go on the COVID-19 list for being close contacts of someone who did.

Goldman has played in 67 games (63 starts) for the Bears since they took him in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Florida State. He has 12.5 career sacks and 153 tackles in his career.

Goldman said last week that sitting out the ’20 season was “really challenging.”

“When I made the decision, I weighed all of my options and just thinking I would be away from the game for a year it was just, it really took a toll on me. Especially when I watched the season and how it played out and how we made the playoffs and everything. It was something to experience. But it wasn’t really a fun thing,” Goldman said.

–Field Level Media

