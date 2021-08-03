Wisconsin State Fair announces winners of Sporkies food competition

The Wisconsin State Fair has announced the winners of its Sporkies food competition.

The winner went to 'The Glazy Boy' from Miller Lite Sports and Grill, the state fair said over social media Tuesday.

Second place went to the 'Deep-Fried Wisconsin Fish Fry' from Water Street Brewery. And third place went to the 'Paradise Po' Boy' from Tropics.

"Look for the giant 13 ft. Sporkies trophies outside of each finalist and winner location during your visit," according to the state fair's website.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 5 - 15 at the fairgrounds in West Allis.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip