WILMINGTON (CBS) – A big day calls for a big celebration. And that’s what took place in Wilmington for a World War II Veteran’s 100th birthday. Army veteran Joe McCarthy celebrated his birthday with a car parade organized by friends and family. Army veteran Joe McCarthy saluting the car parade organized for his 100th birthday. (WBZ-TV) “Longtime resident of Wilmington. His family has been here for many years, and Joe is just a great guy. And he’s one of the greatest generations, as people say all the time, but it’s extremely true. Just hard-working people, and today he turns 100,” said Lou Cimaglia, Wilmington Director of Veterans Services. The parade drove by McCarthy’s home Saturday morning, and anyone was encouraged to join in.