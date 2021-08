A resurgence in the number of new COVID-19 cases contributed to the 139% increase in Muskogee County hospital admissions during the month of July. Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said the daily count of new cases reported for the county on a per capita basis also increased in July from about 37 a day to 70. Those numbers, he said, combined with test positivity rates higher than 20% places the county in the second-highest risk level for community transmission on a seven-tiered system used by Johns Hopkins University.