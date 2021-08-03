Cancel
U.S. Politics

Blagojevich To File Suit Over 2009 Impeachment Proceedings, Ban On Running For State Office

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-Gov. Rod Blagojevich on Monday intends to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the 2009 impeachment proceedings against him and his subsequent ban on running for office in Illinois. The move comes nearly 18 months after Blagojevich was released from federal prison when former President Donald Trump commuted the...

U.S. PoliticsVanity Fair

Report: Rudy Giuliani Is “Close to Broke,” Prepared to Go to Prison

When we last checked in on Rudy Giuliani, things were not looking so hot for the former federal prosecutor turned Donald Trump attorney turned old man yelling at an empty blender. For starters, he’d recently had his home and office raided by the Feds, who seized nearly a dozen cell phones and computers as part of their criminal probe into his Ukraine dealings. Subsequent to that, he had his law license suspended in both New York and D.C. over the many election lies he’d told, and in one of the many new books out about Trump, it was reported that when it became clear that Trump was probably going to lose, an allegedly inebriated Giuliani “started to cause a commotion...telling other guests that he had come up with a strategy for Trump,” insisting the campaign should “Just say we won,” which it did. Amid all of this, Giuliani didn’t even have his cousin-wife’s shoulder to lean on. And sadly, things continue to look quite to very bleak for the guy who went from “America’s mayor” to “Two weeks away from being thrown out of the Port Authority for disorderly conduct.”
Atlanta, MIlegalnews.com

State asks judge to toss DOJ lawsuit targeting voting law

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is asking a judge to toss out a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the state's sweeping new election law. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday in federal court in Atlanta, lawyers for the state called the lawsuit "a politicized intrusion" into the state's constitutional authority to regulate its elections. The state's election laws "are reasonable, non-discriminatory, and well within the mainstream of election laws across the country," they wrote.
U.S. PoliticsSpringfield Business Journal

Schmitt files suit over KC mask order

There needs to be a state wide band on all this Communist insanity! We can’t all move to Florida! Since our national and local media are corrupt and in the pocket of bug pharma, please look up the Fauci emails and The Stanford University study. You will have to use “ Duck Duck Go” as Google is corrupt. You do not hide from a virus folks. Stop letting corrupt people make fools out of you!
EducationArkansas Online

Bills filed to amend state’s mask mandate ban

Legislation to exempt certain public school districts from a state law that prohibits mask mandates was filed in the Arkansas House and Senate on Wednesday. House Bill 1003 by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, applies to school buildings, school buses or other congregate educational settings within public school districts where children under 12 may be present during times dedicated for academic purposes if the district has a 14-day coronavirus infection rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents based on data from the state Department of Health of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Matt Gaetz Tells Crowd His Brain Is Affected by ‘the Florida Variant’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told supporters at a campaign event Saturday that the “Florida variant” and “freedom variant” of COVID-19 had infected his brain. Speaking in front of what appeared to be a trailer featuring a life-size image of Donald Trump and the words, “Trump won!” Gaetz said, “You’ve had all the experts say look out for the delta variant or the lambda variant, well next it’ll be the Chi Omega variant or the Pi Kappa Psi variant. I got the Florida variant. I got the freedom variant. It affects the brain. It gets you to think for yourself where you don’t just surrender to the truth that they’re trying to create in corrupt big media.” Though ostensibly a joke, the remark comes on the same day that Florida, Gaetz’s home state and the one he represents, broke its record for most coronavirus cases recorded in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 1

