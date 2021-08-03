Here are the female American golfers playing the Olympics for Team USA

When the women’s Olympic competition begins this Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club, just outside of Tokyo, Team USA will be well-represented. Olympic qualifying rules stipulate that only two players from each country are allowed into the competition — unless they’re inside the top 15 in the world. In that case, up to two more players can represent each team. That’s good news for the American women, who had exactly four women — Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda — qualified. They’re now among the favorites to medal at this week’s Games.